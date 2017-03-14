Kim Dotcom's 'Caught in the Web' Documentary Premiers at SXSW

The documentary “Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web” debuted at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas this week.

The highly-anticipated film centers around the internet entrepreneur, who is also known as the “most wanted man online,” and his ongoing battle against the US government.

Dotcom famously founded the massively successful file-sharing website “Megaupload,” which allowed countless internet users to share content online.

The service drew the ire of both US authorities and the entertainment industry who accused the website of costing Hollywood more than $500 million in lost revenue.

The story came to a head after Dotcom’s mansion in New Zealand was raided by both local police and the FBI.

“Caught in the Web” reveals just how dangerous internet pioneers have become to the entertainment gatekeepers in film & television.