Kim Jong-un Impersonator Trolls North Korea at Winter Olympics

Image Credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

A Kim Jong-un impersonator trolled North Korea at the Winter Olympics Wednesday during a hockey match in Gangneung, South Korea.

The lookalike, who later identified himself as “Howard,” was seen walking past North Korea’s cheerleaders while dancing, smiling and waving a Korean unification flag.

Members of the cheer squad appeared to look on in disgust as security officials descended on the scene.

Bodyguards reportedly working for North Korea pushed Howard away from the area until he made his way back to his seat. At that point, the North Korean men reportedly continued to harass the impersonator.

According to Vincent Bevins of the Washington Post, Howard was eventually surrounded by police who appeared “unsure what to do.”

“Police have now surrounded and asked the apparent impersonator to come with him, he says his name’s Howard, was just cheering and looks like this, and didn’t commit any crime,” Bevins wrote on Twitter. “Refuses to go with them. South Korea police apparently unsure what to do.”

The officers eventually told Howard that he had violated a Winter Games’ rule which bars political statements.

Howard responded by arguing that he could not control the appearance of his face.

“I just showed up with my flag and my face…” he said. “If you don’t like my face there’s nothing you can do about it, I was born this way.”

The lookalike was then detained and taken into an unknown room on the premises.

Howard was eventually released and seen leaving the area. The impersonator had previously been kicked out of the Olympics’ opening ceremony on Wednesday where he was also joined by a U.S. President Donald Trump lookalike.

The incident comes as U.S. media is under fire for giving glowing praise to the authoritarian regime and its delegation at the Games.


