Kim Jong Un Invites South Korean President to North For Summit

Image Credits: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a summit in the near future, Moon’s office announced Saturday after a brief meeting between Moon and Kim’s sister at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Kim requested the meeting “at an early date” through his sister Kim Yo-jong, a representative of the North Korean delegation at the Olympics, The New York Times reports.

Moon said that the two nations should “work together to create the environment to make it happen,” according to a spokesman, signaling a rare diplomatic opportunity for the two Koreas that have been divided since 1953.

