Kim Jong-UN making billions from worldwide secret business network

The hermit kingdom has business links to companies that are active in parts of Asia Africa, the Middle East and even Europe, according to an investigation.

Defence analyst Andrea Berger told BBC documentary ‘North Korea: Murder in the Family’: “Many have the view that North Korea’s actually extremely, extremely isolated from the international community, that it doesn’t have trade relations with the outside world, bar China, but the truth couldn’t be further from that.

“North Korea is very sophisticated in concealing the fact that it is, indeed, North Korea doing business overseas. It’s good at hiding in plain sight.”

