Kim Jong-un Orders North Koreans to Hand Over Pet Dogs So They Can be Eaten

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has ordered citizens to hand over their pet dogs so they can be killed and eaten as a new famine threatens the country.

Heavy rain, widespread flooding and crop damages have left the country short of food supplies, leading the Stalinist regime to demand more wealthy North Koreans give up their dogs, which are considered “decadent” luxury and “a ‘tainted’ trend by bourgeois ideology,” according to South Korean news outlet Chosun Ilbo.

“Authorities have identified households with pet dogs and are forcing them to give them up or forcefully confiscating them and putting them down,” a source told the newspaper.

The pets are rounded up, with some of them being sent to zoos and others being sold directly to the restaurant trade.

What’s next, cannibalism?

Back in 2017, North Korean defector Gim Gyu Min claimed that the famine became so chronic in the late 90’s that he witnessed people being forced to eat each other, including a mother who was arrested for cooking her own son in a cauldron.

“It was a common thing at the time. It was not surprising,” said Min.

Yet another reminder that Communism, wherever it is tried, always leads to starvation and brutality.

