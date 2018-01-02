Kim Jong-un Orders Scientists to Build North Korea's Largest Rocket Yet, Defector Claims

Image Credits: rodong.rep.kp.

North Korea is building its largest missile to date and will launch the rocket on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the communist republic in September, a Japanese newspaper claims.

Dictator Kim Jong-un ordered the country’s scientists to construct the ‘Unha-4’ missile last month, according to a North Korean defector.

It will be an upgraded version of Unha-3, a three-stage rocket last launched by North Korea in February 2016 which the regime claimed was a satellite carrier.

However, most in the international community viewed the launch of Unha-3, which carried the Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite, as a disguised ballistic missile test.

