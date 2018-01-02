Kim Jong-un Orders Scientists to Build North Korea's Largest Rocket Yet, Defector Claims

North Korea is building its largest missile to date and will launch the rocket on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the communist republic in September, a Japanese newspaper claims.

Dictator Kim Jong-un ordered the country’s scientists to construct the ‘Unha-4’ missile last month, according to a North Korean defector.

It will be an upgraded version of Unha-3, a three-stage rocket last launched by North Korea in February 2016 which the regime claimed was a satellite carrier.

However, most in the international community viewed the launch of Unha-3, which carried the Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite, as a disguised ballistic missile test.

