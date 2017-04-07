Kim Jong-Un Places North Korea On "Brink of War" Status

KIM Jong-Un has placed his country on the “brink of war” as a high-profile defector urged US President Donald Trump to assassinate the despot North Korean leader before he fires his nuclear weapons at America and the UK.

Yesterday Trump pledged to ramp up defences against Pyongyang as he met China’s president Xi Jinping for crunch talks in Florida.

Trump’s warning comes as a massive joint naval exercise involving Japan, South Korea and the US was being held this week aimed at countering the threat from North Korean submarines – ramping up the tense situation in the region.

This training was branded “reckless” by North Korea’s foreign ministry who said it was driving the Korean peninsula to the “brink of war.”

