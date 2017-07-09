Kim Jong-un warns Donald Trump he is pushing North Korea to the brink of nuclear war

Kim Jong-un has warned Donald Trump he is pushing North Korea to the brink of nuclear war after the US and South Korea conducted a life-fire exercise on the peninsula.

The test was in response to North Korea’s successful attempt to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.

The test sparked global alarm as it suggested North Korea now possessed an ICBM capable of reaching Alaska, a major milestone for the reclusive, nuclear-armed state.

Saturday’s drill, designed to ‘sternly respond’ to potential missile launches by the North, saw two US bombers destroy ‘enemy’ missile batteries and South Korean jets mount precision strikes against underground command posts.

The North’s state-run Rodong newspaper accused Washington and Seoul of ratcheting up tensions with the drill, in an editorial titled ‘Don’t play with fire on a powder keg’.

‘The US, with its dangerous military provocation, is pushing the risk of a nuclear war on the peninsula to a tipping point,’ it said, describing the peninsula as the ‘world’s biggest tinderbox.’

