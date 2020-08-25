Kim Jong-un's Sister Expands Power in North Korea: Report

The minister of defense for South Korea also reportedly noted that Kim’s sister now apparently plays a prominent role in “shaping” her country’s policy towards South Korea and the United States.

South Korean officials now believe that Kim Yo-jong, sister of the North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un, is now “effectively running” one of DPRK’s “most important” political bodies, as CNN puts it.

According to the media outlet, South Korea’s Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told the country’s National Assembly lawmakers on Tuesday that Kim’s sister is “likely” in charge of the Organization and Guidance Department of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, which “deals with ideological indoctrination, party organization and political appointments”.

Jeong also reportedly noted that Kim Yo-jong now apparently plays a prominent role in “shaping” her country’s policy towards South Korea and the United States.

Earlier, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country’s spy agency, that Kim Jong-un has delegated a portion of of his authority to his aides, including Kim Yo-Jong.

Kim’s sister entered the media spotlight earlier this year, after the North Korean head of state did not make an appearance at celebrations for one his country’s most important holidays, raising concerns about his health and well-being.



The lockdowns are destroying the economy and bringing small business owners to commit suicide.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!