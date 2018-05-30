Update: Kim Kardashian Meets President Trump To Discuss Prison Reform

Update: Kim Kardashian and President Trump met in the Oval Office Wednesday to discuss prison reform.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Reality star Kim Kardashian arrived at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform with President Trump and negotiate a pardon for a first-time offender serving a lifetime prison sentence.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian West arrives at the White House, where she'll reportedly participate in prison reform meetings. pic.twitter.com/679YGbalkj — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2018

She’s expected to attend a series of meetings about prison reform, followed by a White House dinner with husband and rapper Kanye West hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania.

Kardashian first brought attention to 62-year-old Alice Johnson in 2017 when she was sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction – Johnson’s first offense.

This is so unfair… https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

The fashion icon hopes to convince Trump to pardon Johnson in the wake of several other pardons the president granted over the year.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

West, who will attend the White House dinner with his wife, has been vocal about his support for Trump, as well his disappointment in former President Obama’s lack of action addressing violence in Chicago.

“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed,” he tweeted last month.

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

