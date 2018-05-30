Update: Kim Kardashian Meets President Trump To Discuss Prison Reform

Image Credits: twitter, realDonaldTrump.

Update: Kim Kardashian and President Trump met in the Oval Office Wednesday to discuss prison reform.

“Great meeting with Kim Kardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Original story appears below:

Reality star Kim Kardashian arrived at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform with President Trump and negotiate a pardon for a first-time offender serving a lifetime prison sentence.

She’s expected to attend a series of meetings about prison reform, followed by a White House dinner with husband and rapper Kanye West hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania.

Kardashian first brought attention to 62-year-old Alice Johnson in 2017 when she was sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction – Johnson’s first offense.

The fashion icon hopes to convince Trump to pardon Johnson in the wake of several other pardons the president granted over the year.

West, who will attend the White House dinner with his wife, has been vocal about his support for Trump, as well his disappointment in former President Obama’s lack of action addressing violence in Chicago.

“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed,” he tweeted last month.

