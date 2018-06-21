Kim Kardashian: I Want Trump ‘To Succeed,’ It’s Crazy That ‘Everyone Doesn’t Want That’

Kim Kardashian said she wants to see President Donald Trump “succeed” and called out “everyone who doesn’t want that.”

“I try to see all sides, especially after this experience,” the 37-year-old reality star shared, referencing her decision to meet with Trump to ask for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, on Wednesday with the Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s obviously a lot that we don’t agree with, but I want him [President Trump] to win,” she added. “I want him to succeed, because it’s our country. It’s so crazy that everyone doesn’t want that.”

Earlier in the interview, the reality star, once again, responded to the question of whether the experience of helping Johnson has made her want to get involved in politics and possibly run for office one day.

“You know, everyone’s been asking me that, and I said in one interview, ‘Never say never,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star explained. “And then I was like, ‘Why did I say that?’ I don’t have political aspirations. I really don’t!”

“It’s a longer-term mission for me. I never started out thinking I was being political,” she added. “I just thought I was helping people, and I knew that I had the opportunity [and] the resources, so I used them and, you know, it worked out really well for Alice [Johnson]. I definitely saw a lot of compassion from the White House with her, and I really do believe it’s just the beginning.”