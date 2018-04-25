Kim Kardashian Defends Husband: Stop Demonizing Kanye For Being Himself!

Celebrity superstar and model Kim Kardashian slammed the media in a series of tweets for attacking her husband Kanye West over his support for President Trump.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” Kardashian tweeted on Wednesday.

“So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

The millennial sex symbol added that the media shouldn’t casually throw around accusations of mental illness simply based on differing opinions.

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” she continued.

“Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line,” she concluded.

The media had been putting out stories speculating the West’s mental health ever since the rapper tweeted out support for black activist Candace Owens and video clips of Dilbert creator Scott Adams earlier this week.

Earlier, Kardashian had apparently suggested to Kanye that he clarify his political position following leftist backlash.

But that didn’t stop the “Yeezy” artist tweeting out a picture of his Make America Great Again hat signed by Trump.

