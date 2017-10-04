Kimmel Blames Gun ‘Nuts’ — ‘You Bear Some Responsibility’ For Vegas [VIDEO]

Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel accused Second Amendment activists of bearing “some responsibility” for the Las Vegas shooting.

According to Kimmel, gun “nuts” don’t want to talk about gun control immediately after mass shootings because they don’t want to admit that they are partly responsible for those shootings.

“I’m not going to get too deep into it tonight, I said what I had to say last night, but I do want to say something to these nuts who spent most of the day today on television attacking those of us who think we need to do something about the fact that 59 innocent people were killed,” Kimmel snarked.

