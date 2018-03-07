Kimmel Blames Netflix For Record Low Oscars' Ratings Following Trump Tweet

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel blamed Netflix for the Oscars’ record low ratings this week in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the president mocked the award show’s dwindling viewership, arguing the country doesn’t “have Stars anymore.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!” Trump said.

The Sunday night event, hosted by Kimmel, only garnered 26.5 million viewers, a massive drop from the previous year’s 32.9 million.

Kimmel attempted to hit back at Trump in a video posted to YouTube Tuesday by blaming the show’s failure on streaming service Netflix.

“The truth is, every year since Netflix happened, the ratings are down for every big TV show: the Super Bowl, the Grammys, the Emmys, the Golden Globes,” Kimmel alleged.

Despite the fact that the Oscars received a bump in viewers between 2013 and 2014 – disproving Kimmel’s assertion – the late night host’s excuse ignores that all the aforementioned events have become highly politicized in recent years – a major factor widely ignored by defenders of the entertainment industry.

While Netflix and other streaming services have undoubtedly played a role in the collapse of television, Kimmel and others continue to ignore the growing disgust among Americans for Hollywood’s hypocrisy, pretentiousness and virtue signaling.

Kimmel continued that very tradition Sunday by politicizing the Oscars once again, spending more time bemoaning conservatives than the pedophiles and sexual predators entrenched in Hollywood.

Ratings for such events will undoubtedly continue their downward spiral for years to come so long as Hollywood remains inside its far-left echo chamber. Outlets such as Netflix, which seemingly emphasizes quality above strict left-wing obedience, will move further forward on an upward trend.