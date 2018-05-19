Kimmel Blasts Trump, GOP After Sante Fe Shooting: They Care More About The NRA Than Children

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off his show Friday night by addressing the Santa Fe High School shooting that left ten people dead.

Kimmel began telling his audience that “our leaders are sending their prayers” and how President Trump said he is “with the people of Santa Fe in this tragic hour” except for when “it comes time to do something” along with other politicians who know it would “hurt them politically.”

“They know this has gone too far, but they’re too cowardly to do the right thing,” Kimmel said. “They care more about the support of the NRA than they do about children. So they sit there with their hands in their pockets, pockets that are full of gun money and do nothing. They just wait for the outrage to pass because it didn’t happen to their children. There’s only one way to look at this; how would you feel and what would you do if these were your children that were killed today?”

The talk show host then urged his viewers to register to vote in order to finally address the “epidemic.”

“This kind of thing does not happen in countries that have real sensible gun laws,” Kimmel continued. “And I don’t know about you, but I’m getting very very tired of this.”

