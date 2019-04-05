Kirsten Gillibrand’s Father Worked For NXIVM Sex Cult - Court Documents

Kirsten Gillibrand’s lobbyist father Doug Rutnik was employed by the NXIVM sex cult, according to court documents.

An eyewitness describes how Gillibrand sat at the NXIVM table at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser.

“The very first time I ever met Gillibrand she was at an event for Hillary Clinton in the Hall of Springs in the State Park,” said witness John Tighe. “This was in 2006. I was at a table with a Russian friend and Mike Roohan and his wife. I was on the Democratic committee at the time and was given two comp tickets. Gillibrand came up to me introduced herself and said she was running against John Sweeney. This was before all the stories of his drunken behavior came out. He was still congressman kickass at that time.”

“I promised my support and wished her well. i than commented to Mike that with her baby voice and demeanor that she was a lightweight. Boy was I wrong. But the kicker was when the mixing was over and Clinton went to speak. Gillibrand sat with one of the front tables. Yeah the three front VIP tables were all brought by NXIVM and she was sitting with Nancy Salzman. You can quote me on that.”

Read more



An article in “The Week” warns that Beto supporters should not idolize their 2020 pick. Alex discusses how the left’s cult like mentality is being revealed.