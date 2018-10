Kleenex maker Kimberly-Clark says it will rebrand its “Mansize” tissues after consumers complained the name was sexist.

The company says that following a “consistent increase of complaints on gender concern,” the product will instead be named “Kleenex Extra Large,” as some media outlets are reporting.

The marketing message on the larger tissues’ packaging describes the product as “confidently strong” and “comfortingly soft.”

