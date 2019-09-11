Knife Control? Five Stabbed In Florida Rampage

Five people were injured Wednesday after a man went on a violent stabbing spree in Tallahassee, Florida.

Antwann Brown, a Dyke Industries employee, got into a dispute at his office that infuriated him so bad he went on an all-out rampage.

Four of the victims are in fair or good condition and one is in serious condition, according to a Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hospital spokesperson.

One of the injured, Bobby Riggins Jr., was on the phone with his wife Marquitta Campbell when she heard a commotion.

“The next thing I know, he said, ‘Baby, I’ve been stabbed five times,’ ” Campbell recalled.

Bobby later contacted Marquitta from the hospital and told her he needed surgery due to internal bleeding from the attack.

USA Today reports:

Interim Police Chief Steve Outlaw said at a news conference “you can’t help but wonder” whether the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks was a factor in the attack, but police found no evidence of any connections. He said police had not determined a motive for the “spontaneous” attack.

He said co-workers fought off the knife-wielding attacker with objects in the office.

Chief Outlaw noted Brown had run-ins with law enforcement years ago. A Florida Department of Corrections offender website shows the 41-year-old spent time in prison for drug dealing and grand theft in cases going back to 1996. He was released from prison in July 2009.

In a quote that highlights the need for more armed citizens, Chief Outlaw said, “Some of the employees, as he was leaving, armed themselves with whatever they could … and actually held him at bay. That delayed his escape, which was very good for us.”

“But he got up and started to leave again, and at some point, the officer engaged and took him into custody,” he continued.

While the left focuses on taking away gun rights in America, this tragedy is more proof that criminals will carry out their heinous acts by any means.