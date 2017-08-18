KNIFE RAMPAGE Finland Attack: Knifemen Kill Two and Stab Five Women

Image Credits: KIRSI KANERVA/AFP/Getty Images.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

KNIFEMEN killed two people and targeted five women, including one pushing a baby in a pram, in a stabbing spree in Finland.

Armed police scrambled to the middle of Turku as a knife-wielding group reportedly rampaged through the city – as a manhunt was launched to find the attackers.

People were left covered in blood after the shocking mid-afternoon attack which saw eight people rushed to hospital.

Police urged people to leave the centre as they said they were searching for more possible attackers throughout the city.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Videos: CNN & MSNBC Wonder If Spain Attack Was Inspired By Charlottesville

Videos: CNN & MSNBC Wonder If Spain Attack Was Inspired By Charlottesville

World News
Comments
‘People must open eyes to new reality’: Experts to RT in wake of Barcelona carnage

‘People must open eyes to new reality’: Experts to RT in wake of Barcelona carnage

World News
Comments

CIA ‘warned Spanish police of possible Barcelona attack’

World News
Comments

SECOND terror attack in Spain

World News
Comments

Barcelona attack van driver on the run

World News
Comments

Comments