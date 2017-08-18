KNIFE RAMPAGE Finland Attack: Knifemen Kill Two and Stab Five Women

KNIFEMEN killed two people and targeted five women, including one pushing a baby in a pram, in a stabbing spree in Finland.
Armed police scrambled to the middle of Turku as a knife-wielding group reportedly rampaged through the city – as a manhunt was launched to find the attackers.
People were left covered in blood after the shocking mid-afternoon attack which saw eight people rushed to hospital.
Police urged people to leave the centre as they said they were searching for more possible attackers throughout the city.