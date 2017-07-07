Knife-wielding Man Arrested at Trump Tower Sought Ivanka ‘Meeting’

An armed man was arrested in New York City Thursday afternoon after attempting to enter Trump Tower to “meet” First Daughter Ivanka Trump, according to the NYPD.

Bronx resident Sixto Benitez Adames, 52, attempted to bypass Secret Service agents by stating he was a U.S. senator scheduled to meet with Ivanka.

Benitez Adames was found to be carrying two small throwing knives and wearing a bulletproof vest, and also carried a tied-off sock containing a weight, reports ABC News.

“Benitez said he was there to talk to the president’s daughter about her fashion line and claimed he owned the building, according to the report,” CNBC noted.

Ivanka, meanwhile, is currently touring Europe with her father, US President Donald Trump, who is attending the G20 conference.

The man, who will be undergo a psychiatric evaluation, faces a criminal weapons charge, as well as a charge for criminal possession of a forged New York State identification.