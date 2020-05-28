Knife Wielding Woman in Wheelchair Attacked During Night of Chaos in Minneapolis

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A white woman in a wheelchair carrying a knife who tried to stop looting was attacked during the riot in Minneapolis last night, becoming one of the more bizarre faces of the chaos.

Video footage shows the woman, described as “elderly” but believed to be in her 30’s, blocking the door of a Target store as looters try to drag her away.

“She got a knife! She got a knife!” the crowd screams before someone blasts her in the face with the contents of a fire extinguisher.

The woman is then pelted with more objects as the crowd cheers.

Photos do indeed show that the woman was waving around a knife. Whether this was in self defense or proof that she was trying to stab others is open to interpretation.

Another clip shows an African-American male trying to grab the woman by the head.

“I was peacefully protesting and trying to block the way so they couldn’t loot the Target – I didn’t stab anybody,” the woman subsequently claimed.

“They attacked me from front and back, they punched me in the mouth, I got punched in the head several times, I got grabbed from behind, people grabbed my wheelchair, they stole my keys, they stole everything they could off of me,” she added.

Numerous stores and businesses were targeted during the violent unrest, including McDonalds, AutoZone, Dollar Tree, Wendy’s and an affordable housing block under construction that was burned to the ground.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus at 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video Shows Minneapolis Rioter Demanding "Shoot the White Folks!"

Video Shows Minneapolis Rioter Demanding “Shoot the White Folks!”

U.S. News
Comments
Fauci Says He Wears Face Mask As A 'Symbol Of What You Should Be Doing’

Fauci Says He Wears Face Mask As A ‘Symbol Of What You Should Be Doing’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Minneapolis Rioters Protest Police Racism By Vandalizing And Looting Target Stores

U.S. News
comments

Rep Ilhan Omar On BLM Riots In Her District: ‘Our Anger is Just. Our Anger is Warranted’

U.S. News
comments

Minneapolis BLM Riot: Housing Complex Under Construction Burned to The Ground

U.S. News
comments

Comments