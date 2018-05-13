Knifeman in Paris Terror Attack Flagged As Potential Threat

Image Credits: Mustafa Sevgi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

The terrorist behind the deadly Paris knife attack was a French citizen born in Russia’s Chechnya who was on the police’s radar for radicalism, authorities said Sunday.

Police identified Khamzat Azimov, 20, as the man who shouted “Allahu akbar” – God is greatest – before killing one person and slashing four others in the City of Light’s lively Opera district Saturday night, AFP reported.

He was shot dead by police, who first tried to stop him using a stun gun.

ISIS called the attacker one of its “soldiers.”

French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said the assailant has been categorized as “fiche S” since 2016 – meaning officials had flagged him as being a possible threat to national security on a nationwide database of thousands of people suspected of links to radicalism.

Read more


Related Articles

'Trump Make Israel Great' banners hung through Jerusalem

‘Trump Make Israel Great’ banners hung through Jerusalem

World News
Comments
Trump Supporters Descend On Site of New US Embassy in Jerusalem

Trump Supporters Descend On Site of New US Embassy in Jerusalem

World News
Comments

Israelis kill 16 Gaza protesters ahead of US embassy opening in Jerusalem

World News
Comments

US Will Promise N. Korea’s Kim Jong-un It Will Not Seek Regime Change – Pompeo

World News
Comments

‘Thank You President Trump’ on Walls of Jerusalem on Eve of Embassy Move

World News
Comments

Comments