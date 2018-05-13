Knifeman in Paris Terror Attack Flagged As Potential Threat

The terrorist behind the deadly Paris knife attack was a French citizen born in Russia’s Chechnya who was on the police’s radar for radicalism, authorities said Sunday.

Police identified Khamzat Azimov, 20, as the man who shouted “Allahu akbar” – God is greatest – before killing one person and slashing four others in the City of Light’s lively Opera district Saturday night, AFP reported.

He was shot dead by police, who first tried to stop him using a stun gun.

ISIS called the attacker one of its “soldiers.”

French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said the assailant has been categorized as “fiche S” since 2016 – meaning officials had flagged him as being a possible threat to national security on a nationwide database of thousands of people suspected of links to radicalism.

Read more