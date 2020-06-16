Knockout Game: 92-Year-Old Woman Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Manhattan

A shocking video out of Manhattan shows an elderly woman using a stroller being knocked to the ground by a black man in an unprovoked attack, an incident that is unlikely to garner much media attention.

The incident occurred last week in the middle of the afternoon on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street.

The clip shows the elderly lady walking on the street as a young man of African-American appearance walks in the opposite direction.

He casually reaches out his fist and appears to punch her in the face before she falls to the ground before striking her head on a fire hydrant.

The NYPD is asking for any information that could lead to the culprit’s arrest at 800-577-TIPS.

The footage bears similarities to ‘the knockout game’ – which primarily consisted of black people randomly assaulting whites for social media clout and the sheer hell of it.

Despite innumerable examples, the media has consistently claimed that the knockout game is a figment of people’s imaginations.

With numerous cities still experiencing violent protests in response to the media narrative that racially-motivated violence against black people is worse than ever, this video once again illustrates how the opposite is the case.

Figures show that black-on-white violence is significantly more prevalent despite African-Americans making up only 13 per cent of the U.S. population.

