Korean Leaders to Meet in Northern Capital Next Month

Image Credits: Handout / Handout / Getty.

The leaders of North and South Korea are slated to meet again sometime in September in what will be another historic moment in relations between the two nations.

The rival nations announced Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang. The announcement, which came after nearly two hours of talks led by the rivals’ chiefs for inter-Korean affairs, did not reveal an exact date for the meeting, the Associated Press reports.

This will be the third meeting between the two leaders, the first of which occurred at the border city of Panmunjom in late April. The pair then had a follow-up meeting in May.

