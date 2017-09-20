Kremlin Says Morgan Freeman Suffering From "Stress" After 'War With Russia' Video

The Kremlin reacted to a video featuring Morgan Freeman that announces the U.S. is at war with Russia by asserting that the actor is suffering from “stress”.

The two minute clip features Freeman announcing that Russia attacked the United States by interfering in the presidential election.

The group behind the video, the Committee to Investigate Russia, claims to be “non-partisan” yet is made up of with Never Trump neo-cons like Max Boot and David Frum.

James Clapper, Obama’s spymaster who was caught lying about the Trump campaign being wiretapped after yesterday’s revelations about Paul Manafort, is also involved.

The group is also represented by Hollywood director Rob Reiner, seen in photos kissing Hillary Clinton, who has called for an “all out war” to resist Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Freeman’s words were “purely emotional” during a press conference conference earlier today and that the video couldn’t be taken seriously because it was “not based on real information”.

“Many creative people fall prey to emotional stress without real information about the real state of things,” he was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Peskov added that the campaign was ” a continuation of a form of McCarthyism,” and that “with time this will pass.”

The left is spinning the campaign as an illustration of how “Hollywood is tougher on Russia than the GOP president,” when in reality it’s yet another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome that seeks to de-legitimize the president by fanning the flames of mass hysteria over a Russian collusion conspiracy theory for which there is zero actual evidence.

