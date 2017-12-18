Kremlin sees CIA terrorism plot tipoff as ‘example of cooperation’

Image Credits: Robert Nyman.

The CIA’s information handover to Russia about preparations for a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg is the perfect example of US-Russian cooperation in the struggle against terrorism, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“Certain contacts between the two countries’ special services are sporadic, but in this particular case it was a very useful piece of information that helped save many lives,” TASS quoted him as saying.

“This is precisely the kind of standards worth pursuing in our future course,” he said.

On Sunday, the Russian and US presidents spoke by phone, and Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for the data provided by the CIA.


