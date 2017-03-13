Kremlin Spokesman: Russian Ambassador Also Met with Clinton Campaign

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said in an interview that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, who met with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, also met with advisers to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“Well, if you look at some people connected with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, you would probably see that he had lots of meetings of that kind,” Dmitry Peskov told CNN’s GPS host Fareed Zakaria on Sunday. “There are lots of specialists in politology, people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary.”

Peskov said it is the Russian ambassador’s job to talk “bilateral relations” with officials on both sides. He added that the meetings were in no way an attempt to interfere in the 2016 election.

“But there were no meetings about elections — electoral process … So if you look at it with intention to demonize Russia, you would probably say that, yes, he was trying to interfere in Hillary’s activities. But it would be nonsense because this is not true,” Peskov said.

Peskov also said that Putin never supported Trump when he was a presidential candidate.

