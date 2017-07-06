Kris Kobach: Reports Claiming 44 States 'Refused To Give Voter Info' Are 'Fake News'

Vice chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity Kris Kobach said Wednesday only 14 states, not 44 are refusing to give Trump’s commission voter data and media reports to the contrary are “fake news.”

From the Washington Examiner:

“At present 20 states have agreed to provide the publicly available information requested by the commission and another 16 states are reviewing which information can be released under their state laws,” Kobach said in a statement. “In all, 36 states have either agreed or are considering participating with the Commission’s work to ensure the integrity of the American electoral system.”

CNN reported on Wednesday that 44 states “have refused to give certain voter information” to the election commission, which President Trump created by executive order to examine weaknesses in the country’s voting system.

But Kobach, who is also Kansas’ secretary of state, blasted the report as “patently false.” He argued that because up to 36 states had indicated a willingness to provide whatever information is permitted for release under the law, the suggestion that 44 states had rebuffed the request was misleading.