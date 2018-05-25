Kristol Eyes Never-Trumpers for 2020 Bid

Bill Kristol aims to take Never Trump to 2020.

The editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard spoke to a gathering of business leaders in Manchester, N.H., on Wednesday, and while there spoke to BuzzFeed about the possibility of some individuals already in President Trump’s orbit who might challenge him in the GOP presidential primaries.

The report said Kristol “wondered hopefully” about the possibility of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis or U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley making a run. Also mentioned were Mitt Romney, currently a U.S. Senate candidate in Utah, and soon-to-be-retired Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who has been a vocal critic of Trump.

