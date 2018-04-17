Kroger Details Plans to Use Trump Tax Cut Proceeds to Enhance Benefits, Wages

Image Credits: flickr.

The Kroger Co. on Monday outlined specifics of its plan to share a portion of the proceeds of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with its employees.

The company has said that it would parcel up the windfall from the tax cuts, with about a third of the savings flowing to the bottom line and the rest being spent on technology initiatives and workers.

The spending on workers includes an enhanced educational assistance program, higher wages, a more generous 401(k) benefit, higher discounts for employees on the grocer’s private brand merchandise and enhanced support programs for employees who face crises, the company said in a statement.

Nationwide, Kroger employs nearly 500,000 people who serve 9 million customers a day through digital shopping platforms and 2,800 retail food stores.

Read more


Related Articles

Rothschild Heir Takes Reins of Banking Dynasty

Rothschild Heir Takes Reins of Banking Dynasty

Economy
Comments
Donald Trump: America's economy is back and roaring and its people are winning

Donald Trump: America’s economy is back and roaring and its people are winning

Economy
Comments

Wall Street rises as strong Netflix, Goldman earnings impress

Economy
Comments

The Left Backs China In Trade War

Economy
Comments

Governments, Big Banks Stockpiling Gold Ahead Of Massive Economic Collapse

Economy
Comments

Comments