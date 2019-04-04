KU Offers 'angry white male' Course

The University of Kansas is offering a course on angry white men and the role of “dominant and subordinate masculinities” as they connect to “rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals.”

“Angry White Male Studies” (HUM 365), which is being offered during the fall 2019 semester, will explore “the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger” in Europe and America from 1950 to present, according to the course description.

The course is cross-listed under both the Humanities department and the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies department at KU and is an option to satisfy a Humanities course requirement.

Christopher E. Forth, the Dean’s Professor of Humanities and Professor of History at KU, is listed as the course instructor. Forth has considerable history studying masculinities and European cultural history and has “Cultural History, Gender and Sexuality, the Body and the Senses” listed as teaching interests.

