Kudlow: China Doesn’t Want a Deal

Image Credits: US Embassy Canberra / Wikimedia Common.

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday evening that President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next month to discuss trade, but also downplayed the prospects for the talks on the grounds that China’s trade practices make them an unreliable negotiating partner.

“You can’t operate in good faith knowing that you have to protect your own country with a country that steals your intellectual property rights – you can’t do that,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow, a longtime proponent of free trade, said that he believes that Xi doesn’t want a deal, and suggested that further escalation in the trade war was a likely outcome.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

It's OK To Buy Your Pet a Halloween Costume (and Other Luxuries)

It’s OK To Buy Your Pet a Halloween Costume (and Other Luxuries)

Economy
Comments
Largest Truck Company Predicts 20 Percent Wage Raise by End 2019

Largest Truck Company Predicts 20 Percent Wage Raise by End 2019

Economy
Comments

Great Again: Rise in Household Wealth

Economy
Comments

Is Technological Know-How the Key to Economic Growth?

Economy
Comments

Trump Admin Leaves Shipping Treaty That Favored China

Economy
Comments

Comments