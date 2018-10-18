Kudlow: China Doesn’t Want a Deal

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday evening that President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next month to discuss trade, but also downplayed the prospects for the talks on the grounds that China’s trade practices make them an unreliable negotiating partner.

“You can’t operate in good faith knowing that you have to protect your own country with a country that steals your intellectual property rights – you can’t do that,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow, a longtime proponent of free trade, said that he believes that Xi doesn’t want a deal, and suggested that further escalation in the trade war was a likely outcome.

