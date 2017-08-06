Kudlow: 'Trump factor' behind recent economic gains

Economist and former Trump campaign economic adviser Larry Kudlow says there is a “Trump factor” to recent stock market gains and an improvement in the economy.

“I do think there’s a Trump factor here,” Kudlow told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview that aired Sunday on AM 970 in New York.

“Trump has made good on his promise to roll back hundreds of regulations: energy, finance, labor laws, you name it,” he continued.

“That is a huge cost savings for businesses,” he said. “And that has instilled a lot of confidence. This is a pretty confident market. I would not mess with it right now. It looks awfully good.”

