Kyle Rittenhouse Lawyer: My Client Legally Possessed Rifle in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse legally possessed a firearm last Tuesday in Wisconsin, said John Pierce, an attorney representing Kyle Rittenhouse, offering his remarks in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Rittenhouse was arrested last Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two people during the previous night’s riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Pollak asked how Rittenhouse obtained a firearm.

“Wisconsin is an open carry state,” replied Pierce. “You’ve seen the video of what was going on in that city. It was a war zone, and Kyle had every right — just as much a right — to be there as the people that were trying to burn down that city, and he was attempting to protect property and attempting to be there to provide medical aid.”

Pierce added, “Every person that has any sense at all is going to take a weapon to that location. It was a legal weapon. I can’t comment right now further on the specifics of where the weapon was obtained. It was obtained as a legal weapon. It did not cross state lines. That charge is incorrect as a matter of law in Wisconsin. Actually, that weapon can be possessed by anyone 16 years or older.”

LISTEN:

Read more

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!