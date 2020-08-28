Kyle Rittenhouse Offers EMT Services to Injured Protesters in Unearthed Video

Prior to shooting three people who were attacking him, Kyle Rittenhouse was offering free EMT service to injured protesters regardless of their political ideology.

In the footage, Rittenhouse offers first aid to a diverse group of protesters walking by and aids one of them who was shot with a rubber bullet by police.

“I am an EMT, if you are injured come to me,” Rittenhouse tells protesters.

Newly uncovered video of Kyle Rittenhouse shows him helping an injured protester after she was struck in the foot with a projectile. In another video he told the cameraman that he brought a medical kit, which is the bag he was carrying. No malicious intent. Exactly the opposite. pic.twitter.com/rsmzKPe1xg — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 28, 2020

Rittenhouse was likely one of the few trained EMT techs inside the riot zone given that police were simply keeping a perimeter around the rioting.

This video, showing Rittenhouse’s intent, further debunks mainstream reporters claiming Rittenhouse was a “white supremacist” who was targeting innocent protesters.

Rittenhouse was charged with six counts over the shootings, including “first-degree intentional homicide,” leading critics to suggest the charges were either straight-up political persecution or that they were intentionally overzealous to ensure they won’t stick while trying to appease rioters.



Kenosha Riot Shootout: Warning Graphic Gunshot Footage

