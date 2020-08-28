Kyle Rittenhouse Offers EMT Services to Injured Protesters in Unearthed Video

Image Credits: Video screenshot.

Prior to shooting three people who were attacking him, Kyle Rittenhouse was offering free EMT service to injured protesters regardless of their political ideology.

In the footage, Rittenhouse offers first aid to a diverse group of protesters walking by and aids one of them who was shot with a rubber bullet by police.

“I am an EMT, if you are injured come to me,” Rittenhouse tells protesters.

Rittenhouse was likely one of the few trained EMT techs inside the riot zone given that police were simply keeping a perimeter around the rioting.

This video, showing Rittenhouse’s intent, further debunks mainstream reporters claiming Rittenhouse was a “white supremacist” who was targeting innocent protesters.

Rittenhouse was charged with six counts over the shootings, including “first-degree intentional homicide,” leading critics to suggest the charges were either straight-up political persecution or that they were intentionally overzealous to ensure they won’t stick while trying to appease rioters.


Kenosha Riot Shootout: Warning Graphic Gunshot Footage

