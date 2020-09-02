Kyle Rittenhouse Speaks: 'I Just Want To Thank Every Single One Of You From The Bottom Of My Heart'

Kyle Rittenhouse spoke out from jail on Tuesday evening to thank all his supporters from “the bottom of my heart” in a call with his attorney John Pierce.

“I just want to thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart for the underlining support,” Rittenhouse said. “It’s just amazing.”

“I want to thank all of you for the mail I’ve been receiving, it’s been really helpful,” he said.

“I just want to let you all know that I’m going to be out of here soon and stay strong and I hope to see you guys soon.”

As I reported Monday, Rittenhouse’s legal defense funds have raised over $900,000 despite earlier funds being canceled by GoFundMe and Fundly.



Kyle Rittenhouse is now the hydroxychloroquine of social media. First he was denied a GoFundMe account and now Facebook is blocking users from posting the Christian website link to Kyle’s GiveSendGo fundraiser. Facebook Is Your Enemy!

