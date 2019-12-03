L.A.'s Head of Homelessness Resigns After 33% Increase in People Sleeping on the Streets

Los Angeles’ head of homelessness is resigning after presiding over a 33% increase in homelessness over the course of just five years.

Peter Lynn, head of the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority, announced that he would leave at the end of the year, with the LAHSA having splashed out a total of more than $780 million to no avail.

The city’s homeless population jumped a further 12% from 2018 to 2019 but despite Lynn’s total failure, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti claimed he did an excellent job and oversaw “historic action.”

One wonders how badly Lynn would have had to perform for officials to consider his tenure a failure.

Lynn’s $242,000-a-year role appears to have had little success in addressing not just homelessness, but also the directly related problems of leprosy, typhoid fever and even bubonic plague.

Earlier this year, Dr. Drew Pinsky said the public health situation in America’s second largest city was in utter turmoil.

“We have a complete breakdown of the basic needs of civilization in Los Angeles right now,” said Pinsky.

1.5 per cent of rats in L.A. now carry bubonic plague. If that figure hits 2 per cent, the medieval disease will start jumping to humans.

In other words, if LA doesn’t sort out its trash problem and its homeless problem, the return of bubonic plague is virtually guaranteed.

And don’t even get me started on San Francisco.

