L.A. Sees 60% Jump in Deportation Cases Under Trump

Los Angeles deportation cases have jumped 60 percent under President Donald Trump as Barack Obama’s “administrative closure” rules are set aside.

Through “administrative closure,” the Obama administration closed deportation proceedings, allowing illegal aliens to remain in the country so long as they checked in with immigration officials on a regular basis.

According to Southern California Public Radio, the pendulum has now swung to the opposite side under Trump, and deportation cases are full steam ahead.

This shift in immigration enforcement was anticipated by many officials in California earlier this year. In fact, on January 31, 2017, Breitbart News reported that Democrat San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said he would not enforce Trump’s travel ban (the ban was newly-issued at the time). Lee was joined in opposition by Police Chief William Scott and Sheriff Vicki Hennessy.

