L.L. Bean will no longer sell guns, ammo to those under 21

Image Credits: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

L.L. Bean announced Thursday it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under 21 years of age.

The Maine-based outdoors company posted the announcement to its Twitter account in a response to a customer who asked the company to no longer sell guns and ammo to those under 21.

CNN reports the company’s flagship store in Freeport, Maine is its only store licensed to sell firearms.

The company doesn’t sell guns or ammunition on its website, but does sell certain firearm accessories, such as gun safes, cleaning kits and rifle cases.

