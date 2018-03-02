L.L. Bean will no longer sell guns, ammo to those under 21

L.L. Bean announced Thursday it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under 21 years of age.

The Maine-based outdoors company posted the announcement to its Twitter account in a response to a customer who asked the company to no longer sell guns and ammo to those under 21.

In the wake of this shooting we have reviewed our policy on firearm sales, and we will no longer be selling guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21. ^kw — L.L.Bean (@LLBean) March 2, 2018

CNN reports the company’s flagship store in Freeport, Maine is its only store licensed to sell firearms.

The company doesn’t sell guns or ammunition on its website, but does sell certain firearm accessories, such as gun safes, cleaning kits and rifle cases.

