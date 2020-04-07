LA Doctor Uses Hydroxychloroquine And Zinc To Treat COVID-19 Patients

A Los Angeles, California doctor claims his COVID-19 patients are going from “very ill” to “symptom-free” in 8 to 12 hours using a treatment consisting of a combination of zinc and hydroxychloroquine.

That’s right, yet another doctor is publicly standing by the use of the drug promoted by President Trump to successfully treat patients.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and the CEO of Mend Urgent Care, has been prescribing the drug combination to those suffering from severe symptoms.

“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” he stated Sunday on KABC-TV. “So, clinically I am seeing a resolution.”

Explaining how hydroxychloroquine works in collaboration with zinc, Dr. Cardillo says the drug “opens the zinc channel” and allows it to enter the cell where it then “blocks the replication of cellular machinery.”

The doctor also explained that the drug should not be prescribed for only suffering from mild symptoms because it could cause shortages for patients with other conditions who take the drug regularly.

“It should be reserved for people who are really sick, in the hospital or at home very sick, who need that medication,” he said. “Otherwise we’re going to blow through our supply for patients that take it regularly for other disease processes.”

While Democrats spread misinformation about the potential dangers of prescribing the drug – an abhorrent thing to do when it could be saving lives – it’s been used to prevent malaria since 1944.

It wasn’t until President Trump touted it as a possible cure that the left started to oppose it.

Why can’t the Democrat Party set politics aside during COVID-19 to try and find a treatment millions are seeking?

