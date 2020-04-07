LA Mayor: "Snitches Get Rewards" & "Thank You For Turning Folks In"

Los Angeles, California’s Democrat Mayor Eric Garcetti is encouraging citizens to “snitch” on neighbors who disobey the state’s “safer at home” order by offering a “reward” for tattling.

“If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance,” Garcetti said Saturday.

“You know the old expression about snitches,” he continued. “Well, in this case, snitches get rewards.”

“We want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe,” he concluded, oblivious to the insanity of the statement.

