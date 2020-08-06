LA Mayor Threatens to Shut Off Power & Water to Homes That Host Parties

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has vowed to shut off power and water utilities to homes that host large parties in the latest escalation of COVID-19 control measures.

Garcetti is angry at “egregious” violations of coronavirus lockdown rules, citing house parties in the Hollywood Hills and Calabasas which were held in “flagrant” violation of the law.

Now he is threatening to retaliate by cutting essential services.

“While we have already closed all bars and nightclubs, these large house parties have essentially become nightclubs,” said the Mayor.

The move comes after a massive mansion party took place in #BeverlyCrest on Monday night. It ended with a shooting that left one woman dead and two other critically injured. Police tell us the party on Mulholland Drive was gang related. The party was not broken up. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/9mLJuwD8iB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 6, 2020

“You’re breaking the law. Just as we can shut down bars breaking alcohol laws, in places that are in criminal violation, we can shut them down,” he added.

County health inspectors, city officials and the LAPD will all be on the lookout for the illegal parties and once a large gathering has been confirmed, law enforcement will contact the DWP to shut off power and water to the residence.

“The decision comes on the heels of a number of raging house parties thrown around the city, one of which ended in tragedy on Monday after three people were shot, one woman succumbing to her injuries,” reports RT.

“The party was hosted at the mansion of an unidentified NFL athlete near Beverly Hills, and police later said they believed the shooting was gang-related. While authorities had responded to a complaint at the mansion prior to the shooting, they did not break up the gathering, which reportedly involved some 200 people.”

