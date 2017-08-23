LA Metro Introduces Fines For 'Manspreading'

Metro riders beware: your bad manners could cost you big bucks.

Transit officials are cracking down on how riders behave on Metro’s fleet of 2,200 clean air buses and six rail lines, with a particular focus on getting riders to be mindful of seat-hogging, blocking the aisles and eating or drinking.

The latest “Metro Manners” campaign comes on the heels of a month-long enforcement surge earlier this year on the Blue Line, where more than 3,200 riders were issued warnings and over 2,000 were ejected for various infractions, including taking up excessive space and people eating and drinking on trains.

