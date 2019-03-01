LA Passes Law Making Plastic Straws Only Available Upon Request At All Local Restaurants

Image Credits: flickr, [email protected].

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Friday which will ban all restaurants in L.A. from offering disposable plastic straws to their customers unless they specifically request them.

The ordinance is a more restrictive expansion of a state law which was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September that bars full-service restaurants from automatically giving out single-use plastic straws. However, the state law does not apply to fast food restaurants.

Under this ordinance, “all food and beverage facilities” in L.A. — including coffee shops, fast food restaurants, street carts and food trucks — will be prohibited “from providing or offering disposable plastic drinking straws to customers except upon customer request.”

