LA Times Complains: Deported Illegals Overloading Mexican Govt

Recently deported illegals are overloading the school systems in Mexico, the LA Times is reporting after ignoring the fact illegals were doing that in the US for years.

Additionally, the LA Times is complaining that the students are “struggling to integrate” in Mexico because many of them don’t speak Spanish.

“Mexico has not had the long history of immigration like the US and so has not had to grapple with how to accommodate non-Spanish-speaking students in their schools,” the LA Times’ Brittny Mejia claimed.

Well, that’s because Mexico always expected the US to take in the mass flow of illegals, many of whom are not from Central America but are rather from the Middle East and Asia.

Mexico, where illegal immigration is a felony punishable with years in prison, has always protected its borders better than the US and only welcomes immigrants “according to their possibilities of contributing to national progress.”

“The guards’ use of violence, rape, and extortion against those seeking to cross into Mexico has, in fact, managed the border so well that the country has only a minimal illegal-immigration problem,” reported DiscoverTheNetworks.org.

As a result, illegals transit through Mexico as quickly as possible to reach the States where they’re pampered like royalty in comparison.

But that treatment comes at a cost to American taxpayers who are burdened with the overflowing public schools, roads, emergency rooms and gang violence.

Of course, anyone who complained was ostracized by the LA Times and the rest of the mainstream media, and now they only seem to care when the same problem happens to MEXICO.

It’s ironic, yet expected: the mainstream media pushes a globalist agenda that runs contrary to America’s standing as an independent nation-state, and America was supposed to collapse from illegal immigration by design.

Mexico, in contrast, is already a failed state due to the cartel war with a death toll second only to war-torn Syria, so it’s easier to bring it under the control of unelected globalists who want to rule all the habitable regions of the world.

“To rule the world, you must first destroy national sovereignty,” wrote Joseph Plummer in his book Tragedy and Hope 101. “You must consolidate and control the real levers of power, regardless of the different forms of government that appear in each country.”

