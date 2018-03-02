Lab-Grown 'Clean' Meat Could be on Sale by End of 2018, Says Producer

Image Credits: flickr, stuart_spivack.

Meat grown in a laboratory could be on restaurant menus by the end of the year, one manufacturer has claimed.

In vitro animal products, sometimes referred to as “clean meat”, are made from stem cells harvested via biopsy from living livestock, which are then grown in a lab over a number of weeks.

Some environmentalists believe the process could be the key to reducing global warming, with one study predicting it could lower harmful greenhouse emissions by 96 percent.

And the first products could be available for human consumption within months, according to Josh Tetrick, CEO of clean meat manufacturer JUST.

Read More


Related Articles

Special Ed Epidemic: What Happens When They Age Out of School?

Special Ed Epidemic: What Happens When They Age Out of School?

Health
Comments
Saline in IVs May Increase Risk of Death, Kidney Failure

Saline in IVs May Increase Risk of Death, Kidney Failure

Health
Comments

When Will We Discuss The Roll Of Psychotropic Drugs In Mass Murders?

Health
Comments

White House to convene opioid summit Thursday

Health
Comments

Report: Cancer Top Disease-Related Cause of Death For American Children

Health
Comments

Comments