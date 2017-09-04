Labor Day, freedom, and the wreck of Socialism

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the ascendant left wing of the Democratic Party, believe that socialism in some form is crucial for America’s better future.

Young people seem to be buying the message. According to a May 2016 Gallup poll, 55 percent of Americans under the age of 30 have a positive view of socialism.

So, this Labor Day, as leftists invite you to step along their pathway to a workers’ utopia, let us consider what capitalism has already achieved for this country, and especially for its wage earners.

