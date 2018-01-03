Labor Department eyes drug test rule for unemployment pay

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

The Trump administration is looking to bring back and broaden a rule that Congress killed last year requiring drug testing for unemployment benefits.

Using the Congressional Review Act (CRA), Republicans in March repealed an Obama-era rule that limited the ability of states to drug test people applying for unemployment pay.

Republicans said the 2016 rule was too narrow because it only allowed states to drug test people whose occupations already regularly required it. That category included airplane pilots, flight crews and air traffic controllers, commercial and public transit drivers and any job requiring an employee to carry a firearm.

Now the Labor Department has signaled it plans to issue a broader rule that will redefine which occupations are those that regularly drug test.

