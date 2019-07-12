Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Resigning as Pressure Mounts From Jeffrey Epstein Case

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta stepped down on Friday amid controversy over the way he handled a sex crimes case against wealthy businessman and hedge fund manager Jeffrey Espstein a decade ago when he was U.S. attorney for southern Florida.

The issue resurfaced on July 6, when the politically-connected Epstein, whose friends have included Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was arrested on sex trafficking charges by the FBI-NYPD Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Epstein had long been under investigation by both federal and local law enforcement for sex crimes against underage girls that took place from 2002 to 2005 in New York and Florida.

