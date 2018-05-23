Labour Allows Bearded Man to Stand For Woman-Only Role Because He ‘Identifies’ as Female Once a Week

Image Credits: Public Domain.

A middle-aged man with a beard has been accepted to stand for a woman-only position in a local Labour Party branch because he “identifies” as female for a few hours a day once a week.

The Basingstoke Labour Party accepted David Lewis, 45, as an official candidate for their “women’s officer” role, where he will be responsible for representing women’s issues and recruiting more females.

“I self-identify as a woman on Wednesdays, between 6.50 am when my alarm goes off and around midnight when I go to bed,” Mr. Lewis told the Spectator, explaining that he does not change his pronouns, clothes, appearance, or behaviour.

The Labour Party frequently discriminates and uses all-women positions and shortlists, and recently all-ethnic minority lists, to encourage “diversity” in their ranks.

Read more


Related Articles

Saudi Arabia expands crackdown on women's rights activists

Saudi Arabia expands crackdown on women’s rights activists

World News
Comments
U.S. warns citizens in China after 'abnormal' sound injures consulate worker

U.S. warns citizens in China after ‘abnormal’ sound injures consulate worker

World News
Comments

Foreign media start marathon journey to North Korea nuclear test site

World News
Comments

UK Set to Become Europe’s Coke Capital, Warns MP

World News
Comments

German Priest Wears Islamic Headscarf in Protest Against Anti-Immigration Party

World News
Comments

Comments