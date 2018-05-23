Labour Allows Bearded Man to Stand For Woman-Only Role Because He ‘Identifies’ as Female Once a Week

A middle-aged man with a beard has been accepted to stand for a woman-only position in a local Labour Party branch because he “identifies” as female for a few hours a day once a week.

The Basingstoke Labour Party accepted David Lewis, 45, as an official candidate for their “women’s officer” role, where he will be responsible for representing women’s issues and recruiting more females.

“I self-identify as a woman on Wednesdays, between 6.50 am when my alarm goes off and around midnight when I go to bed,” Mr. Lewis told the Spectator, explaining that he does not change his pronouns, clothes, appearance, or behaviour.

The Labour Party frequently discriminates and uses all-women positions and shortlists, and recently all-ethnic minority lists, to encourage “diversity” in their ranks.

Read more